The First Night with the Duke Episode 5 Spoilers: Will Prince Yi Beon Surrender to Do Hwa Seon?

The First Night with the Duke episode 5 will air on KBS on Wednesday (June 25) at 9:50 PM KST. It will focus on the relationship between Prince Yi Beon and Do Hwa Seon. After watching the fourth episode, the followers of this historical fantasy romance drama are curious to know if Prince Yi Beon will surrender to Do Hwa Seon. The newly released stills show Prince Yi Beon running into Do Hwa Seon in the palace.

The photos show Do Hwa Seon standing in front of Prince Yi Beon with a shy smile. She is wearing splendid attire to capture his attention. But the prince shows no interest in her as the images capture a tense atmosphere between them. The pictures capture the essence of their true feelings by highlighting the strange atmosphere, making it impossible for Do Hwa Seon and Prince Yi Beon to hide their emotions.

Here is everything to know about The First Night with the Duke episode 5, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

The First Night with the Duke Episode 5 Preview, Spoilers

The First Night with the Duke will focus on the formal selection process to choose an appropriate bride for Prince Yi Beon in episode 5. People in Korea can watch the fifth episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of The First Night with the Duke Episode 5:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

The First Night with the Duke is an ongoing historical fantasy romance drama starring Seohyun, Ok Taec Yeon, Kwon Han Sol, Seo Bum June, and Ji Hye Won. Screenwriter Jeon Seon Young wrote the script, and Lee Woong Hee directed it. The mini-series follows an ordinary college student named Cha Seon Chaek as her soul possesses a minor role in a romance novel. After entering the fiction as a minor character, Seon Chaek spends the night with obsessive prince Yi Beon.

"Cha Sun Chaek's confusion and emotional changes, along with the complicated relationships between characters, will create a story unlike typical romances. We hope you look forward to it," the production team shared.