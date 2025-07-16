The First Night with the Duke Episode 11: What We Know About the Penultimate Chapter 

The First Night with the Duke episode 11 will air on KBS on Wednesday (July 16) at 9:50 PM KST. It will feature troubled moments for Cha Sun Chaek as the newly released stills show her being dragged by the palace guard. With only a chapter left for the finale of this historical fantasy romance drama, the viewers are eager to know what lies ahead for the on-screen couple. Will they get their happy ending?

The newly released stills capture the shocking expression of Cha Sun Chaek after the palace guards unexpectedly confront her. A photo shows her being dragged by the palace guards, and Soo Gyeom desperately trying to reach out to her. After watching the preview stills, the viewers are curious to know the reason behind her arrest.

Here is everything about the penultimate episode of The First Night with the Duke, which will feature trouble for Cha Sun Chaek.

The First Night with the Duke Episode 11:

People in Korea can watch the penultimate episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of The First Night with the Duke Episode 11:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

The First Night with the Duke is an ongoing historical fantasy romance drama starring Seohyun, Ok Taec Yeon, Kwon Han Sol, Seo Bum June, and Ji Hye Won. Screenwriter Jeon Seon Young wrote the script, and Lee Woong Hee directed it. The mini-series follows an ordinary college student named Cha Seon Chaek as her soul possesses a minor role in a romance novel. After entering the fantasy book as a minor character, Seon Chaek spends the night with the obsessive prince Yi Beon.

"Cha Sun Chaek's confusion and emotional changes, along with the complicated relationships between characters, will create a story unlike typical romances. We hope you look forward to it," the production team shared.