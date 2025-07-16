The First Night with the Duke Ending, Episode 12 (Finale): Everything We Know So Far

The First Night with the Duke episode 12 will air on KBS on Thursday (July 17) at 9:50 PM KST. As the finale is almost here, the viewers are curious to know what lies ahead for their favourite couple -- Yi Beon and Cha Sun Chaek. The last chapter will reveal their fate and explain all the mysteries surrounding them.

The First Night with the Duke is an ongoing historical fantasy romance drama starring Seohyun, Ok Taec Yeon, Kwon Han Sol, Seo Bum June, and Ji Hye Won. Screenwriter Jeon Seon Young wrote the script, and Lee Woong Hee directed it. The mini-series follows an ordinary college student named Cha Seon Chaek as her soul possesses a minor role in a romance novel. After entering the fantasy book as a minor character, Seon Chaek spends the night with the obsessive prince Yi Beon.

"Cha Sun Chaek's confusion and emotional changes, along with the complicated relationships between characters, will create a story unlike typical romances. We hope you look forward to it," the production team shared.

Here is everything about the last episode of The First Night with the Duke, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

People in Korea can watch the last episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of The First Night with the Duke Episode 12:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Ahead of the finale, the cast members, including Girls' Generation member Seohyun, 2PM member Taecyeon, Kwon Han Sol, Seo Bum June, and Chi Hae Won, opened up about the historical fantasy romance drama. They explained the efforts they made to bring the characters to life.

"I approached [my characters] as three different personas: K, the wounded college student who was hurt because she trusted others; pre-possession Sun Chaek, who lives an abundant yet monotonous and empty life; and post-possession Sun Chaek, who lives with a bold and proactive attitude. I focused on different points for each. Especially after Sun Chaek became the heroine, I worked hard to show her growing freely and confidently, unlike her real-life self," Seohyun shared.

Meanwhile, Taecyeon spoke about Yi Beon, while describing him as a pure-hearted man and a cold-blooded tyrant. According to the cast member, he had several discussions with the director before portraying Yi Beon. He carries hidden pain, though he seems perfect from the outside.

"There were many scenes where he was so cruel that it was hard to tell if he was a hero or a villain, but I wanted to maintain his underlying gravity in every scene. I tried to express Yi Beon's emotions more through his actions and eyes than through words," the actor added.

Actress Kwon Han Sol, who portrayed Jo Eun Ae in the fantasy romance drama, said she had to prepare every scene several times and analyse tiny details to portray the character perfectly. The actress further explained that subtle changes in the expression and tone would have made a big difference on screen. So, she focused on an intense preparation process.

"Since he's a multi-layered character, I tried to show different sides depending on who he's interacting with. With Yi Beon, whom he's comfortable with, I used a more lively voice and gestures. With Sun Chaek or Eun Ae, I acted more calmly, and in front of his father, I emphasized his tension to portray him more three-dimensionally," actor Seo Bum June said about his preparations for featuring Jung Soo Gyeom.

Actress Chi Hae Won focused on portraying the glamorous presence of villainess Do Hwa Seon. The cast member revealed that she had to work on featuring Do Hwa Seon's emotions uniquely. She tried to show Do Hwa Seon naturally blending with the surroundings rather than using a typical sageuk (historical drama) tone.