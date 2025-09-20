Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Episode 9: Love is in the Air for Lee Heon and Yeon Ji Young

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 9 will air on tvN on Saturday (September 20) at 9:10 PM KST. This chapter will feature a blossoming romance between Yeon Ji Young and Lee Heon. With only a week left for the finale, the followers of this mini-series are eagerly waiting to watch the blossoming romance between the King and the Chef. According to the production team, the duo will enjoy a date night after the cooking competition.

People in Korea can watch this historical fantasy romance drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Netflix.

The historical fantasy romance drama is based on a webtoon titled Surviving as Yeonsan-gun's Chef, created by Park Kook Jae. It revolves around the life of an award-winning French chef named Yeon Ji Young. She unexpectedly travels back to the Joseon era and meets King Lee Heon, portrayed by Lee Chae Min. The K-drama was created by Jang Kyung Ik from Studio Dragon with Yoo Sang Won, Jang Hyuk Jae, and Lee Sun Hee.

It stars Im Yoon Ah, Lee Chae Min, Kang Han Na, and Choi Gwi Hwa. Actress Han Na plays Kang Mok Joo, a beautiful and talented concubine of Lee Heon. Actor Choi Gwi Hwa portrays Grand Prince Jesan. He is Lee Heon's uncle and the late king's half-brother. Veteran actress Seo Yi Sook appears as Queen Dowager Inju, an influential power player in the royal court. Actor Oh Eui Sik will play Chief State Councilor Im Song Jae, a cunning strategist and an influential power player.

Here is everything to know about Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 9, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 9:

US - 8:10 AM

Canada - 8:10 AM

Australia - 9:40 PM

New Zealand - 12:10 PM

Japan - 9:10 PM

Mexico - 9:10 AM

Brazil - 9:10 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 PM

India - 5:40 PM

Indonesia - 7:10 PM

Singapore - 8:10 PM

China - 8:10 PM

Europe - 2:10 PM

France - 2:10 PM

Spain - 2:10 PM

UK - 1:10 PM

South Africa - 1:10 PM

Philippines - 8:10 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills show the chef enjoying quality time with the King. She enjoys the special moon tea that he prepares for her after the cooking competition. The chef enjoys a date night with the King as they engage in a conversation. Watch Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 9 on tvN on Saturday (September 20) at 9:10 PM KST.