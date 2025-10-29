First Lady Episode 11: Everything We Know So Far

First Lady episode 11 will air on MBN on Wednesday (October 29) at 10:20 PM KST. The chapter will focus on the devastating H Chemical fire incident and unveil the truth about that day. It could reveal the reason for Cha Soo Yeon trying her best to stop Hyun Min Chul from passing the Do Tae Hoon special law.

The production team teased big revelations that would keep viewers on the edge of their seats. According to the producers, the penultimate episode will unveil the truth about the H Chemical fire incident. They asked the followers of this political drama to stay tuned to find out what lies ahead for Soo Yeon and Min Chul.

"The H Chemical fire—an event that gave rise to the Do Tae Hoon special law—is a crucial turning point that runs through the core of 'First Lady' main narrative. Episode 11 will finally unveil the truth of that day, so please stay tuned," the production team teased.

Here is everything to know about First Lady episode 11, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the penultimate episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of First Lady Episode 11:

US - 9:20 AM

Canada - 9:20 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:20 PM

Japan - 10:20 PM

Mexico - 7:20 AM

Brazil - 10:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:20 PM

India - 6:50 PM

Indonesia - 8:20 PM

Singapore - 9:20 PM

China - 9:20 PM

Europe - 3:20 PM

France - 3:20 PM

Spain - 3:20 PM

UK - 2:20 PM

South Africa - 3:20 PM

Philippines - 9:20 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills take viewers back to the day of the H Chemical fire incident. A photo shows Soo Yeon and Min Chul visiting the factory and interacting with the protesters. Soo Yeon quietly observes her husband as he interacts with the protesters. The mood suddenly changes as an image captures the anxiety and fear on Soo Yeon's face. It shows her focusing on something and screaming. The next still features red flames as the rescue team helps Soo Yeon escape from the building.

The pictures heightened viewers' curiosity as they tried to know the real reason for the incident. Watch First Lady episode 3 on MBN on Wednesday (October 1) at 10:20 PM KST to find out how the shift in the relationship between the duo will affect the divorce war between Hyun Min Chul and his wife.

First Lady, the ongoing political drama starring Ji Hyun Woo and Eugene, premiered on MBN on Wednesday (September 24). It introduced viewers to Hyun Woo as Hyun Min Chul, the newly elected president, and Eugene as Cha Soo Yeon, his wife. The political drama will take viewers through the intense conflicts between the newly elected president and his wife during the 67 days that lead up to the presidential inauguration. The mini-series will unravel long-buried family secrets and political conspiracy.