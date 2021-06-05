Final Line Up of 'MMTG - Civilization Express' Special Concert Disappoints Netizens, Here is Why

At last the most awaited line up for MMTG - Civilization Express special concert has been announced. But instead of making fans happy, it looks like the line up has made them disappointed. Here is everything you need to know about the concert, streaming, premiere, line up of performers and guest panellists.

The concert is titled MMTG - Civilization Express: K-Pop Songs That Deserve Another Comeback. The special concert will air on June 11 at 11.30 PM KST on SBS. So far line up of 12 artistes has been announced for the show. But what has made the netizens disappointed is that there are more number of guest panellists than performers.

Star-Studded Line Up

The star-studded line up includes 3 main acts depicting the theme 'K-Pop Songs That Deserve Another Comeback'. The final line up of artistes for the special concert is yet to be announced. But the catch is that only one team will be added to the performers list. Thus netizens have demanded to include either SHINee or 2PM in the list of performers.

According to the list released, KPop groups Oh My Girl, Nine Muses, After School will be performing the main acts. Choi Ye Na and MONSTA X's Minhyuk, Weki Meki's Choi Yoo Jung and ASTRO's Moonbin, Jeon So Mi, AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi, and Lee Chae Yeon, Park Ji Yoon and Jang Do Yeon will take part in the concert as guest panellists.

Seventeen's Seungkwan, Oh My Girl's Seunghee and SHINee's Key will be the emcees on the occasion. In addition, there will be a special performance by Mystery Trio.

With this concert, main performers including Oh My Girl, After School, and Nine Muses are making a stage comeback and are likely to perform hit singles Closer, One Step, Two Step, Diva, Bang, Ticket, and News.

The Team of Investigators

In preparation to finding the best KPop songs that deserve another comeback, Jaejae, host of SBS variety show MMTG - Civilization Express had invited five members of the top chaebol families of KPop. The section was called the investigation (to select the best comeback song) and the five members invited by Jaejae were: NU'EST's Ren, Seventeen's Seungkwan, MONSTA X's Minhyuk, ITZY's Chaeryeong, and IZ*ONE's Yena.

It was explained that the ultimate goal of the project was to gather all the group members of the winning song, contact their agency, and have the group literally hold another comeback stage. The first song to get mentioned was After School's Bang. The suggestion was made by Seventeen's Seungkwan. It is said the After School members had practiced for eight months before performing Bang on stage.

But the suggestion that moved every investigator was After School's Diva. MC Jaejae had made the suggestion and it was considered as the best nominee for After School. Thus, both Diva and Bang will be performed on the stage during the special concert.