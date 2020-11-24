Filming of the JTBC drama Snowdrop has been halted since November 23. The Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK's Jisoo-starrer drama will not commence shooting till further notice. Reports claim that one of the members of the drama is likely to have contracted COVID-19.

Edaily had reported that a supporting actor in Snowdrop is said to have come in close contact with a COVID-19 confirmed case in another drama set. As the case from other drama set was confirmed, Snowdrop crew took the decision to halt shooting immediately as they had come in contact with the supporting actor.

Actors Awaiting Test Results

Currently the supporting actor is awaiting his test results and is in self quarantine. Meanwhile, all actors of Snowdrop who came in contact with the supporting actor have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting results. It is not known if Jung Hae In and Jisoo also came in contact with the supporting actor.

JTBC issued a statement in this regard. "We have confirmed that there are no confirmed cases of Coronavirus within the Snowdrop team, but there is an extra actor who was in close contact with a confirmed case. We have temporarily suspended filming to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus and for the safety of all our team. We are waiting for the results of the test," the channel stated.

Snowdrop is Kpop idol Jisoo's first drama in the lead role. The drama is about a male student, played by Jung Hae In, from university who is forced to be in hiding following an encounter. He hides in a women's dormitory as Jisoo happens to believe his story and decides to save him from the situation. Yoon Se Ah, Kim Hye Yoon, and Jung Eugene also play vital roles in the drama.

Numerous Dramas Halt Shooting

COVID-19 scare has resulted in halting of the shooting of numerous dramas including MBN's Bossam – Stealing Destiny, SBS's Joseon Exorcist, and JTBC's Sisyphus starring Park Shin Hye. Shooting of another popular drama More Than Friends was also halted resulting in delay in streaming of its last two episodes. The drama will now stream its penultimate and final episodes on November 27 and 28.

Snowdrop is set in 1987, when South Korea was governed by a dictatorial leader. The drama is written by Yoo Hyun Mi and directed by Jo Hyun Tak of the hit drama Sky Castke fame is expected to stream in the first half of 2021.