FIFA World Cup 2022: Pork Products, Porn, Sex Toys, Skimpy Outfits Could Land Fans in Qatar Prison

FIFA World Cup 2022 promises a lot of fun but everything seems to be restricted to the games only as the Qatar government has put a ban on a number of items. Fans heading to the World Cup have been warned that they could face prison time if they try to bring pork, porn or sex toys into the country.

Less than a week before the event, the official government website made it clear to visitors how stringent the country's standards are. If spectators are found in possession of illegal items while watching the tournament, which starts next Sunday, they risk getting into trouble with the law and municipal authority.

Qatar Makes It Own Rules

Football fans traveling to Qatar this month for the World Cup have been advised to use caution when packing their baggage due to the abundance of illegal products that might result in penalties, time in jail, or even deportation.

Supporters have been advised by the respective countries to "respect local traditions and customs," which includes refraining from public displays of affection, dressing modestly, and engaging in any drunken behavior.

Those who do travel will be subject to strict regulations as soon as they touch down in Qatar. Supporters should refrain from buying liquor at duty-free shops because it is unlawful to import alcohol into the Islamic nation. Additionally, anyone caught bringing it into the nation risks being imprisoned and having their cache seized.

"Importing drugs, alcohol, pornography, pork products and religious books and material into Qatar is illegal," reads the UK Foreign Travel Advice government website.

It is stated that beer will only be available in certain areas, such as stadiums during the matches. "Swearing and making rude gestures are considered obscene acts and offenders can be jailed and/or deported," the site continues. "Take particular care when dealing with the police and other officials."

"You should dress modestly when in public, including while driving. Women must cover their shoulders and avoid wearing short skirts," instructs the website.

"Both men and women are advised not to wear shorts or sleeveless tops, when going to government buildings, health-care facilities or malls."

Under Strict Surveillance

As a strictly Muslim nation, Qatar forbids the consumption of alcohol everywhere but in upscale hotels and a designated open-air "fan zone" along the waterfront. Drinks in the fan zone are anticipated to cost $18 a pint due to a "sin tax" that is applied to all alcohol sales throughout the event, with costs in the best hotels skyrocketing to an eye-watering Â£80 per beer for the semi-finals and final.

Other offenses that can result in arrest include drinking elsewhere, wagering, cursing, vaping, and any public displays of affection - for both gay and heterosexual couples.

Even police 'peacekeepers' are being sent to Qatar to aid rowdy football fans in avoiding arrest during the World Cup.

The list of prohibited items grabs headlines as controversy over the choice of Qatar to host the World Cup continues to rage. Due to Qatar's oppressively hot weather, the event, which typically takes place between May, June, and July every four years, will now take place in November 2022.

In addition to the unfavorable playing conditions, supporters have questioned the Persian Gulf nation's position on homosexuality and human rights, charging that the event's organizers prioritized money over people.

A few days ago, a representative of Qatar for the World Cup told German television station ZDF that homosexuality "does damage to the mind."

Ex-FIFA president Joseph "Sepp" Blatter commented that picking Qatar as host country had been a "mistake."