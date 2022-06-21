ALL PLAY, NO SEX: Qatar Bans Sex for Single Fans at 2022 FIFA World Cup; One-Night Stands Can Lead to 7 Years in Jail

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is going to be a lot different this time and may dishearten several fans visiting the Arab country as local authorities are reportedly enforcing a strict sex ban for single fans. The conservative Arab country is reinforcing its stance, especially ahead of the 2022 World Cup where fans from all countries will be visiting.

So much so that any single fan caught in one-night stands might end up behind bars for years. This has raised concern for several countries, compelling them to warn fans to be on their best behaviors to avoid landing in trouble. However, this is just one of the many restrictions likely to be imposed ahead of the World Cup.

All Action on The Field

Authorities in Qatar are ensuring that all the action during the 2022 football World Cup is restricted to the field only by imposing a strict sex ban on single fans. The officials have clearly stated that any visiting fan who is not married cannot engage in sex or one-night stands during the tournament.

Anyone caught engaging in sex will end up serving seven years behind bars. In Qatar, premarital sex is already illegal and the new rule is in line with the country's tradition.

Given this situation, FIFA itself has warned all fans visiting Qatar to be on their best behavior. Besides that, supporters must "be prepared" because partying will not be tolerated.

"Sex is very much off the menu, unless you are coming as a husband and wife team," a police source said, via TMZ Sports. "There definitely will be no one-night stands at this tournament."

"There is essentially a sex ban in place at this year's World Cup for the first time ever. Fans need to be prepared," he added.

All in the Game

FIFA's decision to stage the World Cup in Qatar drew widespread condemnation, and the additional orders have only exacerbated the problem. The initial reason was the change of time. World Cup football is traditionally played in June and July but this time had to be shifted to November.

Still, there are concerns that the players will be burnt out in the extreme heat although all the stadiums will be indoor and air-conditioned.

When the World Cup begins in late November, FIFA responded with the phrase "all are welcome." The sight appears to be slightly different in reality. There have already been reports of football fans with different surnames being denied the opportunity to purchase and share hotel rooms.

In most places that host football World Cups, drinking and partying after games are normal things, but they are absolutely prohibited in Qatar. Football fans who attempt to smuggle drugs into Qatar could face the death penalty, according to some reports.

Nasser al-Khater, chief executive of the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar said: "The safety and security of every single fan is of the utmost importance to us. But public displays of affection are frowned upon, it's not part of our Â­culture â€“ and that goes across the board to everybody."

The Qatar Football Association's general secretary, Mansoor Al Ansari, said the organization was considering banning rainbow flags from games, saying, "You want to demonstrate your view about the LGBTQ+ then demonstrate it in a Â­society where it will be accepted."