FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch the Matches Online in UK, France, Germany, Spain and Rest of Europe

There is a buzz of excitement in the air with the FIFA World Cup 2022 just days. The global football carnival is expected to draw supporters from all across the world in some way or the other. Brazil is the team that most experts and bookmakers predict will win the coveted trophy, and given the strength of their roster, it's hard to disagree.

However, Europe has produced the maximum number of World Cup winners and has had the upper hand in recent World Cups. In fact, the last four editions have been won by European nations -- France (2018), Germany (2014), Spain (2010) and Italy (2006). Also, Europe is expected to record the maximum number of television and online viewership during the tournament.

Will World Cup Remain in Europe?

European teams will definitely have the confidence going into this year's World Cup. However, with the tournament being hosted by Qatar and unlike previous editions, this year's will be played in the middle of the club football season.

The weather may play a deciding factor for non-European teams to top the tables, particularly for African and South American teams, who will undoubtedly find Qatar's conditions to be similar to those in their own countries. However, talent will always be important, as will the managers' management strategies.

With Italy failing to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in history, all eyes this year will be on seven European nations â€“ UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium and Portugal -- that have the potential to win the trophy.

Moreover, Europe has produced seven of the last eight World Cup champions. Thirteen of the final 16 semifinalists have been from Europe. Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay are the only non-European countries that have appeared in World Cup finals. Since 1950, Uruguay has not reached the championship final.

That sums up everything about the European football power. Nations from around the world are invited to the party but, really, it's mostly the Europeans staying until the end.

Also, the only country to have stopped a European triumph at a World Cup since 1994 was Brazil in 2002.

Here's how to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 matches in Europe.

Groups and Teams

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales

England, Iran, USA, Wales Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

When and Where

The FIFA World Cup starts November 20 and will end on December 18, 2022. A total of 64 games will be played at the FIFA World Cup, across 8 venues to host them. These 8 venues are:

Al Bayt Stadium

Lusail Stadium

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

Al Janoub Stadium

Al Thumama Stadium

Education City Stadium

Khalifa International Stadium

Stadium 974

There will be four matches played every day in the group stages.

The group matches will start at 10 am (GMT), followed by 1:00 pm (GMT), 4:00 pm (GMT) and 7:00 pm (GMT).

The quarter-finals will be played at 3:00 pm (GMT) and 7:00 pm (GMT)

Both the semi-finals will be played at 7:00 pm (GMT), while the final will start at 3:00 pm (GMT)

How to Live Stream

UK: The BBC will broadcast all the matches live in the United Kingdom. The BBC has signed a new agreement with the FIFA securing the shared exclusive rights for BBC and ITV that will allow fans to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 matches for free on television.

Fans can also watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 live stream on the ITV website, mobile app, and some connected TV apps or on BBC iPlayer, BBC News and BBC Sport.

Rest of Europe: The EBU (European Broadcasting Union) has signed a new deal with FIFA securing all exclusive media rights for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Europe. The deal covers the rights for 37 countries in Europe.

France: Fans can watch all the matches live on Yle and beIN Sports. Fans can also watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 live stream on the beIN Sports app.

Germany: All 64 matches will be broadcast on ARD, ZDF and Deutesch Telecom in Germany.

Spain: Mediapro, RTVE will be airing the matches in Spain. Live streaming of the matches will be on RTVE app.

Italy: The matches will be aired live in Italy on RAI 1. The matches can also be live-streamed on RAI's website and app.

Netherlands and Belgium: Fans in Belgium can watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 matches on VRT, RTBF, while in Netherlands the matches will be aired on NOS.

Portugal: All 64 matches will be aired live on RTP and the live streaming will be available on the RTP app.