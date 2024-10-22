The Fiery Priest 2: Kim Nam Gil Spills About Upcoming Sequel of SBS Crime Action Drama

The Fiery Priest 2, starring Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, Kim Sung Kyun, Sung Joon, Seo Hyun Woo, BIBI, Kim Won Hae, Go Kyu Pil, Ahn Chang Hwan, Baek Ji Won, Jeon Sung Woo, and Yang Hyun Min, is all set to premiere on SBS TV in November. With only two weeks left for its telecast, cast member Nam Gil spilled about the upcoming sequel of the SBS crime action drama.

According to the actor, the viewers can look forward to fun experiences in the upcoming sequel. He said the second season of this crime action drama was filmed in Busan, which helped the crew to expand further. Nam Gil said the K-drama will be able to offer a lot more to the viewers than the first season.

"I'm grateful to greet you all again. We've moved the setting to Busan, allowing us to expand the scale of the show and offer even more to see. I think you'll enjoy the mix of familiar faces from Season 1 and new ones in Season 2. We plan to return on November 8, so please tune in," the actor teased.

Premiere

The Fiery Priest will return with a new season on SBS TV on Friday (November 8) at 10:00 pm KST. Nam Gil said he is thrilled to reprise his role as Kim Hae Il after five years. He promised the followers of this crime action drama series fun experiences in the second sequel. The cast member urged the viewers to support the crew and stay engaged because everybody in the production team works hard to create a great show.

"I'm thrilled to return as Kim Hae Il after five years, and I look forward to seeing how viewers receive it. Since you have waited so long, I promise to deliver a fun experience that meets your expectations. Everyone is working hard to create a great show, so please support us and stay engaged," the actor shared.

Meanwhile, the producers praised Nam Gil for his dedication to the project. They said the story of this crime action drama could not exist without the actor. The actor delivered a passionate performance from the very beginning. His dedication shapes the upcoming sequel, which is filled with fun experiences.

"The story of The Fiery Priest 2 could not exist without Kim Nam Gil. From the first shoot, he delivered a passionate performance as Kim Hae Il. Season 2, shaped by his dedication, will provide even more fun and emotion than anticipated," the production team stated.