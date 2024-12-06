The Fiery Priest 2 Episode 9: How to Watch, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

The Fiery Priest 2 episode 9 will air on SBS TV on Friday (December 6) at 10:00 PM KST. It will feature Kim Hong Shik and Jung Suk Hee after the abduction. The preview teases trouble for Suk Hee. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Disney+ and Hulu.

The Fiery Priest 2 features Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, Kim Sung Kyun, Sung Joon, Seo Hyun Woo, BIBI, Kim Won Hae, Go Kyu Pil, Ahn Chang Hwan, Baek Ji Won, Jeon Sung Woo, and Yang Hyun Min in different roles. It airs as a Friday-Saturday drama.

How to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of The Fiery Priest 2 Episode 9:

US - 9:00 AM

Canada - 9:00 AM

Australia - 11:00 PM

New Zealand - 1:00 AM

Japan - 10:00 PM

Mexico - 7:00 AM

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 PM

India - 6:30 PM

Indonesia - 8:00 PM

Singapore - 9:00 PM

China - 9:00 PM

Europe - 3:00 PM

France - 3:00 PM

Spain - 3:00 PM

UK - 2:00 PM

South Africa - 3:00 PM

Philippines - 9:00 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The preview teases trouble for Jung Suk Hee as it features a torture scene. Hong Shik abducts Suk Hee and tortures her. In the promotional stills, Hong Shik warns Suk Hee while locking eyes with her in a kneel-down position. Suk Hee fearlessly looks at him, expressing her strong will to fight back.

The Fiery Priest 2 producers said the new sequel is filled with fun. They asked the followers of this crime action drama to support the show and anticipate it. According to the production team, Nam Gil will deliver a unique performance.

"We again thank Kim Nam Gil for his dedication to the role. Please stay tuned for the upcoming episode to find out whether Kim Hae Il, who continues to be caught by Principal Lee, can find the key to turning things around for smoother cooperation," the production team shared.