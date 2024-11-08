The Fiery Priest 2 Episode 1 (Premiere): How to Watch, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

The Fiery Priest 2 will premiere on SBS TV on Friday (November 8) at 10:00 pm KST. Episode 1 will feature the return of Kim Nam Gil as Kim Hae Il. According to the production team, the cast member will deliver a dynamic performance in the first chapter. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Disney+ and Hulu.

The Fiery Priest 2 will feature Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, Kim Sung Kyun, Sung Joon, Seo Hyun Woo, BIBI, Kim Won Hae, Go Kyu Pil, Ahn Chang Hwan, Baek Ji Won, Jeon Sung Woo, and Yang Hyun Min in different roles. It will air as a Friday-Saturday drama.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Fiery Priest 2 Episode 1:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The Fiery Priest 2 producers said the new sequel is filled with fun and emotion. They asked the followers of this crime action drama to support the show and be excited about it. According to the production team, Nam Gil will deliver a unique performance from the first episode.

"Kim Nam Gil delivers a dynamic performance from the first episode, amplifying the high-energy, intense, no-backdown investigative tone of Season 2. Kim Nam Gil brings a unique presence as Kim Hae Il, alone or with others. We encourage viewers to support his performance, which will captivate them with different scenes that engage both their eyes and ears," the production team shared.

The producers asked the viewers to show a lot of support to the newcomers—Sung Joon, Seo Hyun Woo, and BIBI. They said these cast members will shake things up in the upcoming season. The production team asked the viewers to watch the unique collaboration between Kim Nam Gil, Lee Ha Nee, Kim Sung Kyun, and the newcomers.

Newcomers Sung Joon, Seo Hyun Woo, and BIBI will bring an extraordinary synergy that will shake things up in The Fiery Priest 2, now set in Busan. We hope viewers look forward to the fresh conflicts, laughter, and unique fun these three will create in dynamic collaboration with the existing cast: Kim Nam Gil, Lee Ha Nee, and Kim Sung Kyun," the producers teased.