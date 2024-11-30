The Fiery Priest 2 Episode 8: How to Watch, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

The Fiery Priest 2 episode 8 will air on SBS TV on Saturday (November 30) at 10:00 pm KST. Goo Dae Young, Goo Ja Young, Oh Yo Han, and Ssong Sak will go on an undercover operation. The chapter will feature a meeting between Kim Hae Il and Kim Sung Kyun. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Disney+ and Hulu.

The Fiery Priest 2 features Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, Kim Sung Kyun, Sung Joon, Seo Hyun Woo, BIBI, Kim Won Hae, Go Kyu Pil, Ahn Chang Hwan, Baek Ji Won, Jeon Sung Woo, and Yang Hyun Min in different roles. It airs as a Friday-Saturday drama.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Fiery Priest 2 Episode 8:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The mini-series will feature a meeting between Kim Hae Il and Kim Sung Kyun at a fast food shop. According to the production team, Kim Nam Gil and Kim Sung Kyun will showcase a perfect mix of chemistry and parody in this scene.

"Kim Nam Gil and Kim Sung Kyun are reliable actors who bring life to the scene. Look forward to Kim Hae Il's powerful awakening, surpassing even the Virgin Mary statue fire incident, and Goo Dae Young's decision to confront the drug cartel head-on in episode 8," the producers shared.

Meanwhile, Goo Dae Young, Goo Ja Young, Oh Yo Han, and Ssong Sak will go on an undercover operation. They transform into the characters of the wanted poster.

"Kim Sung Kyun, BIBI, Go Kyu Pil, and Ahn Chang Hwan are charming actors who bring lively energy to the set. The witty, comedic performances of the four as they begin their undercover mission will be another highlight of episode 8," the production team shared.

The Fiery Priest 2 producers said the new sequel is fun. They asked the followers of this crime action drama to support the show. According to the production team, Nam Gil will deliver a unique performance.

"We again thank Kim Nam Gil for his dedication to the role. Please stay tuned for the upcoming episode to find out whether Kim Hae Il, who continues to be caught by Principal Lee, can find the key to turning things around for smoother cooperation," the production team shared.