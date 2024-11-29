The Fiery Priest 2 Episode 7: How to Watch, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

The Fiery Priest 2 episode 7 will air on SBS TV on Friday (November 29) at 10:00 pm KST. Park Kyung Sun and Nam Du Heon meet up in a scenic café. According to the production team, Park Kyung Sun will try to uncover the suspected drug connections of Nam Du Heon. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Disney+ and Hulu.

The Fiery Priest 2 features Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, Kim Sung Kyun, Sung Joon, Seo Hyun Woo, BIBI, Kim Won Hae, Go Kyu Pil, Ahn Chang Hwan, Baek Ji Won, Jeon Sung Woo, and Yang Hyun Min in different roles. It airs as a Friday-Saturday drama.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Fiery Priest 2 Episode 7:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The mini-series will feature a mysterious meeting between Park Kyung Sun and Nam Du Heon. The preview features the characters in a scenic cafe. Nam Du Heon shares a cryptic story while sipping a strawberry smoothie. Park Kyung Sun expresses tension as he looks at Nam Du Heon with a sly smile. The producers praised Lee Ha Nee and Seo Hyun for their onscreen chemistry.

"Their acting chemistry is consistently captivating. With changes coming at the Nambu District Prosecutor's Office, we invite viewers to watch closely as the relationship between Park Kyung Sun and Nam Du Heon develops," the production team shared.

The Fiery Priest 2 producers said the new sequel is filled with emotions. They asked the followers of this crime action drama to support the show and have anticipation. According to the production team, Nam Gil will deliver a unique performance.

"We again thank Kim Nam Gil for his dedication to the role. Please stay tuned for the upcoming episode to find out whether Kim Hae Il, who continues to be caught by Principal Lee, can find the key to turning things around for smoother cooperation," the production team shared.