The Fiery Priest 2 Episode 6: How to Watch, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

The Fiery Priest 2 episode 6 will air on SBS TV on Saturday (November 23) at 10:00 pm KST. Park Kyung Sun, Kim Hong Sik, and Nam Doo Hun will enjoy a meal together. According to the production team, Park Kyung Sun will form a closer connection with Nam Doo Hun. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Disney+ and Hulu.

The Fiery Priest 2 features Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, Kim Sung Kyun, Sung Joon, Seo Hyun Woo, BIBI, Kim Won Hae, Go Kyu Pil, Ahn Chang Hwan, Baek Ji Won, Jeon Sung Woo, and Yang Hyun Min in different roles. It airs as a Friday-Saturday drama.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Fiery Priest 2 Episode 6:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The Fiery Priest 2 producers said the new sequel is fun. They asked the followers of this crime action drama to support the show. According to the production team, Nam Gil will deliver a unique performance.

"We thank Kim Nam Gil for his dedication in fully committing to the role. Please stay tuned for the upcoming episode to find out whether Kim Hae Il, who continues to be caught by Principal Lee, can find the key to turning things around for smoother cooperation," the production team shared.

Meanwhile, the producers asked the viewers to pay attention to Lee Ha Nee and Seo Hyun Woo as Park Kyung Sun and Nam Du Heon. The production team praised the actors for their efforts on set while portraying their roles as the hero and villain in the prosecutor's office.

"Lee Ha Nee and Seo Hyun Woo are natural-born actors who know how to enjoy the set. Episodes 5 and 6 will focus on Park Kyung Sun and Nam Du Heon as their roles as hero and villain in the prosecutor's office become more intertwined," the producers shared.