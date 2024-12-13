The Fiery Priest 2 Episode 10: Where to Watch, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

The Fiery Priest 2 episode 10 will air on SBS TV on Friday (December 13) at 10:00 PM KST. Since the mini-series is returning after a short hiatus, viewers are excited to watch their favorite characters onscreen again. According to the production team, the K-drama will feature dazzling synergy and strong teamwork. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Disney+ and Hulu.

The Fiery Priest 2 features Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, Kim Sung Kyun, Sung Joon, Seo Hyun Woo, BIBI, Kim Won Hae, Go Kyu Pil, Ahn Chang Hwan, Baek Ji Won, Jeon Sung Woo, and Yang Hyun Min in different roles. It airs as a Friday-Saturday drama.

Where to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of The Fiery Priest 2 Episode 10:

US - 9:00 AM

Canada - 9:00 AM

Australia - 11:00 PM

New Zealand - 1:00 AM

Japan - 10:00 PM

Mexico - 7:00 AM

Brazil - 10:00 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 PM

India - 6:30 PM

Indonesia - 8:00 PM

Singapore - 9:00 PM

China - 9:00 PM

Europe - 3:00 PM

France - 3:00 PM

Spain - 3:00 PM

UK - 2:00 PM

South Africa - 3:00 PM

Philippines - 9:00 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The preview shows Park Kyung Sun in a shaman outfit. Goo Dae Young, Goo Ja Young, Oh Yo Han, and Ssong Sak support her from behind. The production team teased hilarious scenes. According to them, the viewers can prepare themselves to watch funny moments.

"This scene showcases the actors' incredible comedic sense. Tonight's episode will have scenes highlighting the squad's even stronger teamwork and dazzling synergy. Please stay tuned," the producers shared.

The Fiery Priest 2 producers said the new sequel has emotions. They asked the followers of this crime action drama to support the show. According to the production team, Nam Gil will deliver a unique performance.

"We again thank Kim Nam Gil for his dedication to the role. Please stay tuned for the upcoming episode to find out whether Kim Hae Il, who continues to be caught by Principal Lee, can find the key to turning things around for smoother cooperation," the production team shared.