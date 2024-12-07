The Fiery Priest 2 Episode 10: How to Watch, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

The Fiery Priest 2 episode 10 will not air on SBS TV on Saturday (December 7) at 10:00 PM KST. The telecast time of this chapter has been rescheduled for the special news programs and extended news coverage from the news desk on the ongoing dramatic political events in South Korea. The mini-series would return with a new episode on SBS on Friday (December 14). People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Disney+ and Hulu.

The Fiery Priest 2 features Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, Kim Sung Kyun, Sung Joon, Seo Hyun Woo, BIBI, Kim Won Hae, Go Kyu Pil, Ahn Chang Hwan, Baek Ji Won, Jeon Sung Woo, and Yang Hyun Min in different roles. It airs as a Friday-Saturday drama. The mini-series premiered on Friday (November 8) at 10:00 PM KST.

How to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of The Fiery Priest 2 Episode 10:

US - 9:00 AM

Canada - 9:00 AM

Australia - 11:00 PM

New Zealand - 1:00 AM

Japan - 10:00 PM

Mexico - 7:00 AM

Brazil - 10:00 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 PM

India - 6:30 PM

Indonesia - 8:00 PM

Singapore - 9:00 PM

China - 9:00 PM

Europe - 3:00 PM

France - 3:00 PM

Spain - 3:00 PM

UK - 2:00 PM

South Africa - 3:00 PM

Philippines - 9:00 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The preview features a special appearance by Jung Dong Hwan as Father Lee Young Joon. The promotional stills show Father Lee Young Joon meeting wounded Kim Hae Il. He sits beside the male lead, dressed in a hospital gown, and holds his hands with a serene smile.

"We are incredibly grateful to actor Jung Dong Hwan for graciously agreeing to make this special appearance. Please look forward to the synergy between Kim Nam Gil and Jung Dong Hwan, whose interactions in Season 1 always left a touching and lasting impression," the production team shared.

The Fiery Priest 2 producers said the new sequel has emotions. They asked the followers of this crime action drama to support the show and have anticipation. According to the production team, Nam Gil will deliver a unique performance.

"We again thank Kim Nam Gil for his dedication to the role. Please stay tuned for the upcoming episode to find out whether Kim Hae Il, who continues to be caught by Principal Lee, can find the key to turning things around for smoother cooperation," the production team shared.