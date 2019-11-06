The Fiend Bray Wyatt won the WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel last week. However, he was absent from the episode of SmackDown that aired on the following Friday. As a result, we didn't get to see what differences the title will bring in the trajectory of Wyatt's persona.

However, that suspense has ended with a special edition of the Firefly Fun House on WWE Backstage – a new feature of the company's programming. It was a characteristically weird and mystifying presentation from Wyatt as he welcomed everyone in his jovial style before assuming a creepy countenance at times and indirectly referring to his alternate persona of 'The Fiend.'

The new champion also brandished his title on this peculiar show and promised to come to Smackdown with it. What is worth seeing is who will be the next rival of The Fiend for the Championship. With Seth Rollins now involved in the Raw vs NXT vs SmackDown storyline, he would no longer be dealing with his spooky nemesis.

There are many fans who are worried that The Fiend would remain with the title for a very small period. This depends on whether WWE sees him as a long-term marquee performer or just a passing phenomenon. At the moment, his character and appearance with the mask has caused great excitement among fans.

The push to make Wyatt appear a scary, quasi-supernatural character came a long time ago. He fought The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 31 in what was billed as the match between two dark figures. Following this event in 2015, Wyatt got into feuds with various top-billed wrestlers like Roman Reigns, John Cena and Randy Orton.

These feuds involved many 'mind games' with allusions to the supernatural. Unfortunately, WWE never showed enough faith in Wyatt to put him over in any of these major matches. He was continually getting beaten. The transformation of the 'Eater of the Worlds' into The Fiend with the ghastly mask has proven to be a brilliant move.

Now that the WWE have shown the guts to go ahead and make him the champion, it would be good if he has a long run with the title and has feuds with some other stars on Smackdown.