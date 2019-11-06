WWE superstar Randy Orton has reportedly signed a new multi-year deal with the company after being linked with a move to AEW. The 39-year-old star wrestler has good a huge deal from WWE due to which he stuck to the company and has signed an agreement till 2024, as reported by PWInsider. This will be a major blow for the AEW as the wrestling world was expecting Orton to move to the upstart promotion. The wrestler has also been vocal about following the footsteps of Dean Ambrose and go for AEW.

Moreover, the wrestler himself had hinted earlier that he along with a few WWE stqars are probably going to make a move to AEW, in an Instagram post. He further made the rumours stronger by tagging Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho.

Even though the star wrestler hinted a move many were not ready to believe that he will go to AEW. There were also rumours that were making rounds which hinted that the 39-year-old wrestler is doing all of these stunts in order to get a better deal with the WWE. As per latest reports, Orton has become successful in getting so. It is a huge blow for AEW as the signing of such a big star would have been a major booster for them.

Randy Orton is a very popular name of the company and has been associated with WWE since 2001. The 39-year-old has a huge fanbase and him staying with the company till 2024 is massive for the brand. Orton has won the WWE Championship nine times and the WWE Heavyweight Championship four times. The WWE wrestler has also worked in films like Countdown and The Condemned 2. He is currently signed with the most popular brand of WWE, RAW.