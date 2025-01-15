Female West Virginia Teacher Who Had a Sexual Relationship with Her Student, Avoids Jail Time

A former Bridgeport High School teacher who admitted to having a sexual relationship with one of her students won't be serving her sentence in prison.

Courtney Rankin, 33, was sentenced to 1-5 years of home confinement, as long as the sentence can be arranged with Pennsylvania authorities, where she now lives. She also must pay a $1,000 fine and perform 20 hours of community service each week of her sentence.

In addition, she will also have to register as a sex offender for life and will have 10 years of supervised probation after she has been released from home confinement.

During her sentencing on Monday, letters from 14 character witnesses in support of Rankin were presented, and her doctor, mother and former co-worker testified on her behalf. Rankin also gave a statement, saying that she accepted responsibility and was remorseful.

Pre-sentence investigation found that Rankin is not likely to reoffend and is not a danger to society and brought her situation of being a victim of domestic violence and having diagnosed PTSD into account.

Rankin, Student Allegedly Had Sex 10-15 Times at Her Residence

As previously reported, in May, Rankin was charged with felony sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child after deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Department interviewed a 17-year-old victim at the Marion County Child Advocacy Center.

During the interview, the victim disclosed that he was sexually abused by Rankin who "was the victim's teacher at Bridgeport High School," deputies said.

The victim stated in the interview that the sexual abuse occurred at Rankin's residence in Fairmont "10-15 times" and that the victim "began communicating with [Rankin] in class and that it led to a relationship outside of school," according to the complaint.

Rankin Admitted to the Sexual Relationship

Deputies spoke with Rankin on May 20, where "she voluntarily provided similar details of the incidents" and "confirmed that the relationship started during this school year" and that "the victim would come to her apartment and the two of them would engage in sexual intercourse," deputies said. Rankin pleaded guilty to the charges back in October.

According to Harrison County Board of Education Superintendent Dora Stuttler, Rankin was a teacher at Bridgeport High School but submitted her resignation following her arrest.