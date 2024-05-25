Female West Virginia School Teacher Charged Over Sexual Intercourse with 17-Year-Old Student '10 to 15 Times'

A former Bridgeport High School art teacher has been charged with sexually abusing of one of her students.

As reported by local news outlet WBOY, Courtney Rankin, 33, was arraigned on Thursday, May 23, and charged with felony sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child. She is currently out on bond.

Rankin, Student Allegedly Had Sex 10-15 Times at Her Residence

On May 20, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Department interviewed a 17-year-old victim at the Marion County Child Advocacy Center, according to a criminal complaint.

During the interview, the victim disclosed that he was sexually abused by Rankin who "was the victim's teacher at Bridgeport High School," deputies said.

The victim stated in the interview that the sexual abuse occurred at Rankin's residence in Fairmont "10-15 times" and that the victim "began communicating with [Rankin] in class and that it led to a relationship outside of school," according to the complaint.



Rankin Admitted to the Sexual Relationship, Said it Started During 'This School Year'

Deputies spoke with Rankin on May 20, where "she voluntarily provided similar details of the incidents" and "confirmed that the relationship started during this school year" and that "the victim would come to her apartment and the two of them would engage in sexual intercourse," deputies said.

According to Harrison County Board of Education Superintendent Dora Stuttler, Rankin was a teacher at Bridgeport High School but has submitted her resignation, which is on the agenda to be approved at the next meeting.