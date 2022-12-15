Female Rookie Cop Under Investigation for Having Sex on Duty After Accidentally Leaving Her Radio On

A Los Angeles Sheriff's deputy is under investigation for, apparently, having sex on the job after her radio picked up the alleged scandalous tryst.

The deputy, a female rookie, is accused of having sex in the parking lot of the Men's Central Jail while on duty.

'You're Gonna Rip My Underwear'

From the audio recording, obtained by TMZ, it sounds like the deputy got into some risky business, during a break in her shift. In the clip, a woman can be heard giggling and warning her partner "You're going to rip my underwear," to which he responds playfully.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the deputy went out to a parking structure that night, and her bosses believe she accidentally engaged her radio while getting into it. She eventually realized the microphone was open and shut it down, but, as you can hear, it was already too late.

LA County Sheriff's Department Opens Investigation

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LACSD) said it was looking into the incident and that it "does not tolerate inappropriate behavior."

"The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is aware of a potential incident involving inappropriate behavior. The Department is inquiring and investigating further...The Department does not tolerate inappropriate behavior and has an expectation that each Department member will conduct themselves in a professional manner consistent with our values."

If the allegations are found to be true, the female deputy could not only lose her job but could also potentially face criminal charges.

LASD Deputy Previously Caught on Hot Mic Having Sex

This isn't the first time an LASD deputy has reportedly been caught in the act. In December 2020, a deputy at Universal Studios was purportedly caught on an open mic having sex, allegedly at the Bates Motel, as previously reported.

In that audio clip, a dispatcher can be heard trying to get the deputy's attention, telling him the radio was on, while his female companion was making sounds in the background. After an investigation into that incident, the deputy was fired.