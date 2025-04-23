Female Rochester High School Coach Who Had Sexual Contact with Student, Sentenced

A former basketball coach at Brockport High School has learned her fate after admitting to having sexual contact with a student-athlete.

Anne Collins, 29, pleaded guilty Jan. 28 to two counts of third-degree criminal sexual act. A judge sentenced her on Tuesday to six months in the Monroe County Jail, according to WHAM.

Collins was arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office on June 4 after MCSO received a report from a former student at Brockport High School on March 18, 2024, regarding past incidents of inappropriate sexual contact by the coach during a six-month period in 2018.

Deputies say this happened between March and August 2018 when Collins was employed at the school, she was 22-years-old at the time and the victim was a student athlete she was coaching.

Collins, who coached JV basketball and softball in the Brockport Central School District from 2017-2022, had pleaded not guilty July 2 to nine counts of criminal sexual act.

She had been working as a social worker at the time of her arrest and had provided counseling to children. Her attorney said Collins stopped seeing children in that role after her arrest.

Collins' sentence also includes 10 years of probation, an order of protection and requires her to register as a sex offender.