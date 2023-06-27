Female Maryland Treatment Facility Worker Accused of Having Sex with Minor Patient 'Multiple Times'

A woman who worked at a Dayton residential treatment facility will face criminal charges after she was accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old living at the facility.

Jade Lowe, 26, of Huber Heights was indicted Monday by a Montgomery County grand jury on charges of sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to court records.

A police investigation was launched in March after Dayton police were called to Dayton Children's Hospital on reports of a sexual assault.

Officers were informed by staff at the hospital that a 14-year-old reported engaging in sexual conduct with Lowe while the child lived at Northcutt Residential Treatment Center - a facility for boys who experienced abuse and neglect.

In May, Lowe was interviewed by officers and stated she worked at the center on and off for about a year starting in January 2022. Lowe said there was sexual contact with the child but denied having sex with them, according to the statement of facts.

She later told detectives the sexual contact happened multiple times. The child also admitted to having sex with Lowe. Lowe, who not guilty to the charges, is set for arraignment on the charges on July 11. Her bail was set at $25,000.