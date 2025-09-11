Female Louisiana School Teacher Admits to Sexual Relationship with Student, Avoids Jail

A former Slidell High School teacher arrested last year for inappropriate contact with her students has pleaded guilty in the case.

Alexa Wingerter was arrested in March 2024 and faced trial on Monday, Sept. 8. During her trial, Wingerter pleaded guilty to two counts of prohibited sexual contact between an educator and student.

Wingerter was accused of having inappropriate relationships with male students. She was also accused of sending inappropriate photographs and messages over text messages and on various social media sites.

Wingerter was ordered to register as a sex offender for 15 years. She will serve no jail time.

According to the St. Tammany Parish District Attorney's Office, the charge was determined to "be the most consistent with what we could prove beyond a reasonable doubt."

At the time of Wingerter's arrest, Slidell police said they found enough evidence to support that Wingerter was involved in an inappropriate and sexual relationship with at least one 18-year-old male student, as she acted in the capacity of the student's educator.

Evidence was also found that Wingerter was purchasing alcohol for her students at local bars in Slidell, according to police.