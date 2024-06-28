Two Female Louisiana Teachers from Same School Accused of Sexual Misconduct with Students

Two high school teachers from the same Louisiana school have been arrested for allegedly having inappropriate relationships with students.

Shelby Cavignac, 31, and Alexa Wingerter, 35, have both been arrested and booked into Slidell City Jail in Slidell, Louisiana. Both women were educators at Slidell High School.

Cavignac was Arrested During Investigation into Wingerter

Cavignac was arrested after law enforcement authorities conducted an investigation into Wingerter which began in March. Police say Wingerter sent inappropriate photos and text messages to male students. She's also accused of buying alcohol for pupils at a local bar.

Wingerter was first arrested in late April on charges of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student. Police said that she had an inappropriate relationship with at least one 18-year-old male student.

Several search warrants were executed and investigators with the Slidell Police Department found evidence to support Cavignac was also having inappropriate relationships with students. She was arrested for prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student.

Wingerter Found to Have Engaged in Inappropriate Relationships with Additional Students During Investigation

As part of the evidence found during the searches, police say they discovered that Wingerter had inappropriate relationships with additional students who were not originally identified.

As a result of the new evidence, she's facing additional charges, including two counts of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student and indecent behavior with a juvenile. She was arrested a second time on Wednesday, June 26, along with Cavignac.

Wingerter was released Wednesday on a $40,000 bond while Cavignac was released Wednesday on a $7,500 bond.