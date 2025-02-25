Female Indiana School Teacher Re-Arrested for Engaging in Sexual Relationship with Student, Giving Him Drugs

A former Morgan County teacher has been arrested again for allegedly molesting another student in 2024.

On Aug. 22, 2024, officers with the Morgan County Sheriff's Department were notified after two students came forward that 31-year-old Brittany Fortinberry reportedly sent them "inappropriate" messages and videos on Instagram.

The students told the officer that Fortinberry told them that she dreamed of having sex with them. She was charged with with two counts of dissemination of matter harmful to minors at the time.

Fortinberry Allegedly Sent Another Student Nudes, Had Sex with Him on Multiple Occasions

Court documents say a 16-year-old boy's grandmother went to the police on Dec. 10, 2024, claiming Fortinberry had also molested her grandson when he was 15 years old. The boy's grandmother also told police Fortinberry gave him drugs and threatened to kill herself if he told anyone, court documents say.

According to the court documents, detectives then spoke with the boy who said Fortinberry added him on Snapchat and sent him nude photos. He also said she had sex with him several times and took him on a trip to French Lick.

"[The boy] said that it was no different than a 30-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl. [The boy] said it was child molestation and he's there because he doesn't want her to molest more kids," the court documents say.

Fortinberry Had a Stripper Pole, Sex Toys and Drugs at Her Home

Court documents allege the boy told investigators at least five other students had been molested by Fortinberry, but the number could be closer to 10. "[The boy] said that some of the victims are considering talking about what happened and there's others that don't want to talk about it," the court documents say.

The boy's statements to police match up with claims from a separate investigation that alleged Fortinberry had a stripper pole, sex toys, and drugs in her home. During her earlier arrest, an officer had conducted an interview with the victims and one of them claimed that Fortinberry sent him images and videos of sex toys, the stripper pole in her home and nude depictions.

Fortinberry has been charged with sexual misconduct with a minor, dissemination of matter harmful to a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was a middle school math teacher with Eminence Community Schools from July 10, 2024, until Aug. 23, 2024.