Chilling Video Captures Moment Illegal Immigrant Driver Makes Dangerous U-Turn in Semi-Truck Before Crashing into Minivan and Killing Three

A chilling video captured the moment a minivan slammed into a tractor-trailer that was trying a reckless U-turn on a Florida highway last week — leaving all three passengers in the van dead, and the truck's driver, an illegal immigrant, now facing homicide charges. The tragic accident took place around 3 p.m. on Tuesday along the Florida Turnpike near Fort Pierce.

Harjinder Singh, who had obtained a commercial driver's license in California, has been charged with three counts of vehicular homicide following last Tuesday's devastating crash in Florida. Footage from inside his massive semi-truck captures the moment Singh casually attempted a U-turn on the highway, disregarding the fast-moving traffic around him.

Killed in One Go

As the truck's trailer crossed over the median, it ended up blocking every lane of oncoming traffic — with video from inside the cab capturing a black minivan approaching rapidly, left with no chance to brake or swerve away.

Moments later, the minivan crashed head-on into the trailer at full speed and was pinned beneath it.

Photos from the crash site showed the minivan completely destroyed — its belongings scattered across the roadway after tearing through the side, while the roof was ripped away and crushed down over the rear in a mangled heap of metal.

Inside the semi's cab, Singh showed no reaction to the devastating scene. He gazed out the window as the minivan sped toward the trailer, and even after the violent impact jolted his truck, his expression stayed the same as he quietly shifted into park and shut off the engine.

More video taken from alongside the truck after the crash — as rescue teams used jacks to raise the trailer off the van and recover the victims' bodies — showed Singh standing nearby, arms at his sides, expressionless as he watched the scene.

Two of the van's passengers died instantly, while the driver was pulled out alive but later succumbed to injuries at a nearby hospital.

Nothing but Murder

Authorities have not yet released the victims' names, but according to Treasure Coast Newspapers, they were identified as a 37-year-old woman from Pompano Beach, a 30-year-old man from Florida City, and a 54-year-old man from Miami.

Singh now faces three counts of vehicular homicide and remains in custody in Florida.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement also issued a detainer for Singh after it was found that he had been living in the U.S. illegally since 2018, when he entered through the Mexican border, according to CBS12.

Authorities have not yet confirmed which country Singh is originally from.

At the time of the crash, he was driving the truck with a California commercial driver's license. If convicted of homicide, Singh is expected to serve his prison term in Florida before being deported.

"Three people lost their lives as a result of his recklessness, and countless friends and family members will experience the pain of their loss forever," said the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles' executive director, Dave Kerner.

"Harjinder Singh is in custody on state vehicular homicide charges and immigration violations. He will no longer be able to damage and destroy the lives of Floridians and visitors," he added, according to CBS 12.