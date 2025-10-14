Female DeSoto County Youth Pastor Who Sexually Battered an Underage Girl on Church Trips, Sentenced to House Arrest

A former DeSoto Central High School assistant basketball coach has been sentenced to three years of house arrest for sexual battery of a minor child by a person of trust or authority.

Lindsey Whiteside was arrested Nov. 21, 2024, for the charge, according to DeSoto County officials. She was indicted on the charge by a DeSoto County grand jury on Dec. 13, 2024. A copy of the indictment alleged that Whiteside had sex with an underage female between May 14, 2024 and Nov. 6, 2024.

"Prior to this indictment, Lindsey Whiteside served as a youth ministry leader and basketball coach—positions that carry a profound responsibility to protect and guide others. Sexual abuse and exploitation inflict lasting harm on victims, that often last for a lifetime," a statement from the DeSoto County District Attorney's office read. "We understand that coming forward as a victim can be incredibly difficult, especially in cases involving trusted figures."

Whiteside left DeSoto Central High School and then worked as a youth pastor at Getwell Church Hernando, where the victim was a member. She accepted a plea deal during a court hearing on Monday, Oct. 13, and will now have to register as a sex offender.

A judge sentenced her to three years of house arrest, followed by seven years of post-release supervision, much to the dismay DeSoto County District Attorney Matthew Barton, who requested the maximum sentence of 30 years.

"This sentence is an absolute abomination of justice," Barton said. "It is not right... This is the reason why people question whether our institution actually serve victims."

Evidence against Whiteside included 64,000 pages of printed text messages and hand-written notes, according to the district attorney, who added that abuse occurred during church trips. A family member of the victim, now 18, said the girl was manipulated and betrayed.

"How can anyone do things like she did to a young girl and then show up, sometimes to preach, at church on Sunday morning," said the family member, who expressed that justice had not been served with the sentencing decision.

The district attorney said the judge was appointed to the case after two other judges recused themselves due to having a connection with the people involved and the church.