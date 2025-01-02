Female Mississippi Youth Minister Charged for Sexually Battering Underage Girl Under Her Guardianship

A grand jury has returned an indictment charging a former DeSoto County youth minister with having sex with a child under her guardianship.

Court documents allege Lindsey Aldy Whiteside, 26, intentionally and knowingly had sex with an underage girl between May 14 and November 6, 2024. An indictment was returned earlier this month, charging Whiteside with one count of felony sexual battery of a minor.

Prior to the indictment, Whiteside worked at Getwell Church Hernando as a student and outreach coordinator, and also previously served as an assistant basketball coach at DeSoto Central High School.

"We can confirm that the December Grand Jury of DeSoto County has indicted Lindsey Whiteside on the charge of sexual battery of a minor child by a person of trust or authority," DeSoto County District Attorney Matthew Barton said in a statement. "Prior to this indictment, Lindsey Whiteside served as a youth ministry leader and basketball coach—positions that carry a profound responsibility to protect and guide others."

Whiteside served as the assistant girls' basketball coach at DeSoto Central High until she was hired by Getwell Church Hernando in August 2022.Church members claim she was terminated after the sexual battery allegations arose. Whiteside faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

"Sexual abuse and exploitation inflict lasting harm on victims, that often last for a lifetime," said DA Barton. "We understand that coming forward as a victim can be incredibly difficult, especially in cases involving trusted figures. However, we urge anyone who may have been affected by this individual's actions or who may have information related to this case to come forward. Every victim deserves to be heard, and our office is committed to ensuring their voices are not silenced."