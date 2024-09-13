Female California Teacher Arrested After Police Investigating Another Case Find Video of Her Sexually Assaulting Her Former Student

A California middle school teacher is facing criminal charges after detectives investigating another case allegedly found a video of her having sex with a former teenage student.

On Monday, Sept. 10, Soledad Police detectives arrested Marina Ramirez Rico, 34, on allegations of having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old male former student, Soledad Police said in a release.

During an investigation on a different case, detectives allegedly found a video showing the two having sex, the release said. Police said they were executing a search warrant at Rico's house during an alleged weapons investigation.

The alleged sexual abuse took place when Rico was a teacher at Soledad High School and the victim was a student there. Rico is now a teacher at Main Street Middle School in Soledad, according to police.

Detectives immediately notified the school administration. "The district took precautionary measures to ensure the safety of students," police said.

When detectives took Rico into custody, they found "further evidence of that crime" during the arrest, police said. She was taken to Monterey County Jail on multiple charges related to sexual intercourse with a minor, police said.

She is charged with five counts of having sex with a minor, according to online jail records, KSBW reports. She was released from jail after posting $50,000 bail.