FBI Raids Suburban Home and Arrests Five Homegrown Terrorists, Including 16-Year-Old, Plotting ISIS-Inspired Terror Attack on Halloween Weekend

Five people suspected of planning a terror attack were arrested Friday morning in Michigan. The FBI's Detroit field office confirmed that agents carried out raids at three homes in the suburbs of Dearborn and Inkster. The suspects were allegedly inspired by ISIS and were plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend, sources told the New York Post.

During the raids, authorities seized several weapons — including some that were legally purchased and owned — and described the group as homegrown extremists. Law enforcement is now looking into whether the five suspects taken into custody on Friday had any connections overseas. The terror plot was aimed at disrupting Halloween celebrations over the weekend.

Just in Time

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed in a post on X that several people were arrested in Michigan in connection with what officials believe was a planned Halloween terror plot. The arrests come just as millions of Americans get ready to head out for trick-or-treating, parties, and other Halloween celebrations over the weekend.

"There is no current threat to public safety," a spokesperson for the Detroit field office insisted.

Members of the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force were seen on Friday carrying rifles as they surrounded several homes in Dearborn, a suburb of Detroit.

Those taken into custody were described as "homegrown radicals," and one of them was reportedly a 16-year-old, according to the New York Post. A federal law enforcement source told Fox News that the arrests involved individuals with links to international terrorism.

Patel later said in a statement that "a potential act of terror was stopped before it could unfold." "The vigilance of this FBI prevented what could have been a tragic attack — and thanks to their dedication, Michigan will have a safe and happy Halloween," he added.

No More Threats

In a separate case earlier this year, the FBI announced that it had arrested a man in May who had been plotting an attack on a U.S. Army facility in suburban Detroit on behalf of ISIS. The suspect, identified as Ammar Said, was unaware that the people he thought were helping him plan the attack were actually undercover FBI agents.

Said remains in custody and has been charged with attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization.

In September, prosecutors replaced the original criminal complaint with a formal "information" filing — a move that often indicates the defendant plans to plead guilty.