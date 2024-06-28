FBI Raids Idaho Home in Desperate Search for Missing 2-Year-Old and Father's Fiancée After Monthlong Hunt

In a case related to missing 2-year-old girl and fiancée of her father, law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, conducted a search warrant at the Idaho residence of girl's father Aaron Aung. Search was conducted as part of a continuing international effort to locate his missing two-year-old daughter, Seraya Aung Harmon, and his fiancée, Nadia Cole, who have been missing for over a month.

The search began after family members reported Seraya missing on June 3 when Aung failed to return her to her mother, Samara Harmon, following a scheduled visitation. A warrant for Aung's arrest was issued due to his alleged unlawful custody of Seraya.

Authorities suspect that Aung, accompanied by Cole, who was reported missing from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on May 29, may be attempting to flee towards Mexico. The search warrant was issued by multiple agencies, including the Pullman Police Department, Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police, Latah County Sheriff's Office, and the FBI, to gather evidence related to their disappearance.

"Aaron Aung is an operations manager and was planning to join the National Guard," according to a statement from his parents. The family alleges that concerns raised by Seraya's mother, Samara Harmon, prior to a planned trip suggested medical issues, which were reportedly addressed by a hospital's emergency room director.

The family claims these concerns were misrepresented by Harmon, describing her as having an "unstable, misleading personality." They assert that Seraya was cleared by medical professionals to travel with Aung.

However, Harmon continues to advocate for Seraya's safe return, posting emotional pleas on social media. "My heart hurts so so so much," she wrote. "Please god, wake me up from this nightmare."

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Pullman Police Department or the FBI. The investigation into the whereabouts of Seraya Aung Harmon and Nadia Cole remains ongoing.

The search at Aung's residence in Idaho marks a significant development in the case, with law enforcement officials hoping to uncover crucial evidence that could lead to locating Seraya and Cole. The investigation has spanned international borders, fueled by concerns for the safety and well-being of the missing toddler and her companion.

The ongoing investigation has not only mobilized local and federal resources but has also drawn significant public attention and concern. Samara Harmon's heartfelt social media posts pleading for Seraya's return have resonated widely, reflecting the anguish and desperation felt by her family.

While Aung's family has portrayed him in a positive light, emphasizing his professional responsibilities and aspirations, Harmon's portrayal has focused on her concerns for Seraya's well-being. She has expressed fears about Seraya's medical condition and the need for urgent intervention.

As the investigation continues, authorities are urging anyone with information about the whereabouts of Seraya Aung Harmon and Nadia Cole to come forward. The search warrant executed at Aung's residence marks a pivotal moment in the search efforts, with hopes that it will yield critical leads or evidence that could bring closure to this distressing situation.