Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

In-form Barcelona are gearing up to host last season's runners-up, Borussia Dortmund, for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash. The Spanish giants are among the top contenders for this year's Champions League title and will be aiming to take a solid step toward the semi-finals with a commanding performance at home.

On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund have been struggling for consistency this season, but advancing past Barcelona could mark a turning point in their campaign and potentially propel them back into the final four of Europe's premier club competition. Barcelona right now hold a solid four-point advantage at the top of the La Liga standings.

Barcelona on a High

Barcelona have also secured a spot in the Copa del Rey final. Under the leadership of Hansi Flick, the team has undergone a remarkable transformation and is now a strong contender for a potential treble this season.

Although they enter this match after a frustrating 1-1 draw with Real Betis, the Catalan side had previously enjoyed a seven-game winning streak. With a squad full of top-tier talent, they'll head into the clash with high confidence in their ability to secure a positive result.

Borussia Dortmund have struggled to find consistency this season. Nuri Sahin, who began the campaign as head coach, was fired after just over 200 days in charge. Since Niko Kovac took over in February, the team has shown some signs of improvement, but there's still plenty of work to be done.

Dortmund have managed to climb back up to eighth place in the Bundesliga and remain unbeaten in the Champions League under Kovac's leadership. However, going up against Barcelona will be a tough task. The Spanish giants represent a major hurdle, but this match also gives the German side a valuable chance to revive their season.

When and Where

The Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League match will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday, April 9. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 12:30 AM IST (April 10).

