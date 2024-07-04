Father of Five Accused of Filming Child Abuse on Florida Keys Houseboat

Eric Cadogan, a 39-year-old married father of five, has been accused of filming himself molesting children on his Florida Keys houseboat. He allegedly distributed the footage online.

Last month, Cadogan was sentenced to 20 years in prison on child pornography charges. On Tuesday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced his arrest on additional charges, including incest, sexual assault, child cruelty, contributing to the delinquency of a child, and lewd and lascivious behavior.

A probable cause affidavit, first reported by the Miami Herald, details multiple instances of Cadogan allegedly having sexual intercourse with children and encouraging them to engage in sexual acts with each other while he filmed them on his cell phone. These crimes reportedly took place on his sailing boat, which has been moored in a Marathon, Middle Keys harbor since 2019. Authorities state that his wife, Kia Cadogan, 34, and their children lived on the boat with him.

Cadogan's initial arrest occurred in December 2023 for distributing child pornography, which included offering to sell hundreds of images of minors engaging in sexual behavior to an undercover agent via an encrypted app.

Police identified Cadogan from explicit images showing a man wearing distinctive bracelets that matched jewelry found in his Wisconsin home. During the investigation, Kia Cadogan admitted to FBI agents that she molested a child, leading to her arrest in January. She claimed her husband forced her to abuse the minor, but detectives believe she was equally involved.

"She was equally a co-conspirator," stated Sheriff Rick Ramsay. Kia Cadogan is currently in county jail on a $550,000 bond awaiting trial.

"Myself, and the men and women of the Sheriff's Office are committed to protecting the most vulnerable among us—our children," Ramsay said.

Eric Cadogan is being held on a $2.2 million bond, and his children have been taken into custody.

"I want to commend the Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detectives and our law enforcement partners who worked to ensure these two suspects were brought to justice," Ramsay added.