Florida Woman Jumps into Water To Escape Cops after Being Caught Engaging in Sexual Activity on Public Pier in Italy

A Florida woman, found in a compromising position on a public pier in Naples, tried to escape from the police by diving into the water on Monday afternoon, according to authorities. However, the attempt to flee didn't help 20-year-old Allyssia Razo much as she was arrested by beach patrol as soon as she reached shore, according to a police report.

The Naples Police Department received several reports about a man and woman engaging in sexual activity behind the locked gate of the historic pier around 4:30 p.m. on the busy Memorial Day holiday. Police rushed to the scene to arrest the horny couple but were left shocked after reaching there.

Sex in Public and Then an Attempt to Escape

Razo and Zadok Westfield, 23, were still engaged in sex when officers arrived at the scene. As the two hurried to get dressed, Razo moved to the edge of the pier and jumped into the water, ignoring the officers' orders to stay put.

Westfield, who was entirely nude when police arrived, remained at the scene, while Razo jumped naked into the deep waters to evade arrest.

He explained to the officer that he and Razo had swum to the end of the pier with the intention of jumping off, but ended up engaging in sexual activity instead.

Without a Care in the World

A witness told the police that she was enjoying a beach day near the pier with her four children, aged 7 to 15, when they saw Razo and Westfield naked in the public area. She reported that her younger children were asking questions about the activities of the two.

Razo and Westfield were charged with trespassing and disturbing the peace.

Razo faced an additional charge of resisting arrest without violence. Both individuals were arrested and released on bond the same day. It is unclear if the two are still in Italy or have been sent home to the United States after their bail.

The iconic pier, extending roughly 1,000 feet into the Gulf of Mexico, has been partially accessible to visitors since it sustained severe damage from Hurricane Ian in 2022.