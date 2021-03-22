Fastlane Live Streaming: Where to Watch WWE PPV Online in Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, South Africa and UK?

The stage for WrestleMania 37 will be built at Fastlane, which will be held on Sunday, 21 March. The latest pay-per-view event, the sixth event under this chronology, is being organised at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The Match Card

There are four title card matches at Fastlane 2021. Roman Reigns taking on Daniel Bryan in a singles match for the WWE Universal Championship is the main event. The exciting match in the card is the intergender match between Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will clash with Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair in a tag team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Whereas Big E will lock horns with Apollo Crews in a singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Also, Riddle will take on.Mustafa Ali with Slapjack, T-Bar, Reckoning and Mace in singles match for the WWE United States Championship

These title clashes apart, Drew McIntyre will have a face-off with Sheamus in No Holds Barred match. Last but not the least, Shinsuke Nakamura will take on Seth Rollins in a singles match.

Live Streaming Details for Different Countries

The event begins with a kick-off show t 6 pm ET/2 pm PT. The main event begins an hour later.

The fans in the US have to switch to NBC Peacock from WWE Network, which is shutting down on 4 April. Peacock has acquired the rights to stream the WWE content for the next five years.

Well, the existing customers can enjoy the show for the next two weeks, but they have to move to Peacock once WWE Network shuts down. However, for now, people can stream in both Peacock and WWE Network.

WWE Network Accesible Outisde US

However, the fans across the world need not worry as WWE Network continue to work outside the US. Follow the below link to watch the event online:

https://www.wwe.com/wwenetwork

Also, the audience across the world can follow the websites of the respective satellite channels. Normally, the websites will stream the events live online. For example, Indian viewers can watch the event live on sonyliv.com. Also, netizens can check with your mobile service providers, like Jio in India which lets users watch the event live for free.

Netizens from Singapore and Malaysia can catch the action live on HubSports and Astro SuperSport 4, respectively.

Austria: ProSieben Max

Japan: J Sports

Canada: Sports Net

South Africa: Supersport

UK: BT Sport

Japan:DMM.com, J:Com