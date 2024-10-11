Family By Choice Opens to Rave Reviews; Casts Explain Why This JTBC Drama is a Must-Watch

Family By Choice premiered on JTBC on Wednesday (October 9). It stars Hwang In Youp, Jung Chaeyeon, and Bae Hyeon Seong. The cast recently explained why this mini-series is a must-watch. According to the cast members, the drama is filled with several warm and fun stories. The mini-series might help the viewers find their happiness and enjoyment.

In Youp, who portrays Kim San Ha, said he sincerely hopes that the mini-series becomes an enjoyable and happy story for the viewers. Chaeyeon, who plays Yoon Ju Won, said the fun actors experienced on set could be relayed to the audience as they watched the drama. The actress said the team would greet the viewers with a warm story.

"Family by Choice is filled with many warm and fun stories, so please look forward to it, and I hope you will join us until the end. Please also give Hae Jun lots of love. Thank you!" Hyeon Seong, who appears as Kang Hae Jun, said during an exclusive interview with Soompi.

The romantic comedy-drama won the hearts of millions of K-drama fans worldwide with the first two episodes. This drama received rave reviews from viewers across the globe after its premiere. The audiences described this mini-series as a "new obsession" and "a comfort drama".

Family By Choice Review Round-up

I love them so much, and it's so sweet how they take care and protect each other. It is going to be one of my new comfort shows. It has a twinkling watermelon vibe to it.

For the first time, I felt I was at home while watching a series. This is special.

New obsession unlocked.

Stories about found family tropes and friendships are always so wholesome to watch. The first two episodes of #FamilyByChoice were so enjoyable, and I absolutely loved watching them...can't wait for more.

I loved the first episode. The child actors played their part so well. This is going to be the comfort drama that will make me laugh, cry, and giggle. I'm already completely immersed in the story.