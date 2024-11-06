Family by Choice Episodes 9 and 10: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Family by Choice episodes 9 and 10 will air on JTBC on Wednesday (November 6) at 8:50 pm KST. These chapters will feature a reunion between Yoon Ju Won, Kim San Ha, and Kang Hae Jun. The preview for this week shows a glimpse of the grown-up version of these characters. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

The JTBC romantic comedy-drama will air its next two episodes on Wednesday (November 6) at 8:50 pm KST. People in South Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, like the US, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the premiere episode with subtitles on Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Family by Choice Episodes 9 and 10:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills feature a time jump and a reunion between the three childhood friends. Kim San Ha, Yoon Ju Won, and Kang Hae Jun have grown up. San Ha is a doctor who is busy treating his patients. Ju Won became a famous pastry chef. Hae Jun is still unemployed. The viewers are curious to know how their reunion after ten years will turn out. Will they stay deeply bonded to one another?

"I hope viewers will see how the assembled family members heal each other's wounds and grow together. Please show much love for Family by Choice, which includes elements of humanity, youth, romance, and comedy," the actor said.