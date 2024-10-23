Family by Choice Episodes 5 and 6: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Family by Choice episodes 5 and 6 will air on JTBC on Wednesday (October 23) at 8:50 pm KST. These chapters would follow Yoon Ju Won, Kim San Ha, and Kang Hae Jun. The preview for this week shows San Ha and Hae Jun helping Ju Won. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

The romantic comedy-drama is based on a Chinese mini-series titled Go Ahead. Hong Si Young wrote the script for this K-drama, and Kim Seung Ho directed it. The drama features Hwang In Youp, Jung Chae Yeon, Bae Hyun Sung, Choi Won Young, and Choi Moo Sung in lead roles.

Here is everything about Family by Choice episodes 5 and 6, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

The JTBC romantic comedy-drama will air its next two episodes on Wednesday (October 23) at 8:50 pm KST. People in South Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it through online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, like the US, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the premiere episode with subtitles on Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Family by Choice Episodes 5 and 6:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Meanwhile, the newly released stills feature Kang Hae Jun's birthday celebration. The family gathering features the strong bonds between Kang Hae Jun, Kim San Ha, and Yoon Ju Won. Hae Jun's father, Yoon Jeong Jae, Kim Dae Uk, and Aunt Kang Yi Hyun also attend the birthday party.

Although the atmosphere looks pleasant, Yoon Jeong Jae's conflicted expression, Kim Dae Uk's uneasy look, and Kang Yi Hyun's worried expression hint at a complicated situation. Watch Family by Choice on Wednesday (October 23) at 8:50 pm KST to see if an unexpected event will disrupt the joyful birthday celebration of Kang Hae Jun.

Another set of stills shows San Ha and Hae Jun trying to help Ju Won, who is seen lying in the middle of the street. Park Dal tries to help Ju Won. A mysterious group of men surround the girls. The images also show San Ha and Hae Jun getting involved in a fierce physical fight with a group of men.

"I hope viewers will see how the assembled family members heal each other's wounds and grow together. Please show love for Family by Choice, which includes elements of humanity, youth, romance, and comedy," the actor said.