Family by Choice Episodes 15 and 16: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Family by Choice episodes 15 and 16 will air on JTBC on Wednesday (November 27) at 8:50 pm KST. Yoon Ju Won and Kim San Ha will struggle to convince their fathers. The preview shows the onscreen couple going through an awkward situation. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

The romantic comedy-drama is based on a Chinese mini-series titled Go Ahead. Hong Si Young wrote the script for this K-drama, and Kim Seung Ho directed it. The drama features Hwang In Youp, Jung Chae Yeon, Bae Hyun Sung, Choi Won Young, and Choi Moo Sung in lead roles.

Here is everything about Family by Choice episodes 15 and 16, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Here are the International Air Timings of Family by Choice Episodes 15 and 16:

Here are the International Air Timings of Family by Choice Episodes 15 and 16:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills show Kim San Ha and Yoon Ju Won struggling to convince their fathers. Kim San Ha, Yoon Ju Won, Yoon Jeong Jae, and Kim Dae Uk gather at an unfamiliar location. Ju Won stays with San Ha while he is in the emergency room. The characters' worried expressions add tension to the story. Watch the last two episodes of this mini-series on Wednesday to see if the onscreen couple gets approval from their fathers.

"I hope viewers will see how the assembled family members heal each other's wounds and grow together. Please show love for Family by Choice, which includes elements of humanity, youth, romance, and comedy," Kang Hae Jun said.