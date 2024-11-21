Family by Choice Ending Spoilers: Will Yoon Ju Won, Kim San Ha Get their Happy Ending?

Family by Choice is only a few days away from its ending because the last two episodes of this romantic comedy-drama will air on Wednesday (November 27). After watching the cliffhanger of episode 14, viewers are eagerly waiting to see the fate of Yoon Ju Won and Kim San Ha. The onscreen couple decided to take their relationship to the next level in the penultimate episode. Will they get the approval of their loved ones?

The promotional clip for episodes 15 and 16 teases a new crisis for Ju Won and San Ha. It shows San Ha's mother confronting the female lead about her relationship with the doctor. San Ha's mother told Ju Won that she is not in love with San Ha. It's a delusion. The promotional clip shows the male lead supporting Ju Won when his mother makes it difficult for her.

Family by Choice Episodes 13 and 14 Recap

Previously, San Ha and Ju Won dealt with a new crisis after San Ha's mother decided to take him back with her. Although San Ha refused to go to Seoul, his mother stayed in Busan to convince him. San Ha's etap sister also tried to persuade him. But he decided to enjoy his life with his childhood friends. Even after Ju Won told San Ha she wouldn't mind if he returned to Seoul, San Ha said he wouldn't leave her alone.

When the onscreen couple was busy dealing with a new crisis, they were slightly careless. As a result, Kang Hae Jun found out about their romantic relationship. He felt betrayed. Hae Jun stopped talking to his childhood friends until Ju Won stepped forward to make him feel good. Finally, Hae Jun supported his friends. He asked them to inform their parents about it. The onscreen couple met with their fathers and told them they were dating. Watch the mini-series on Wednesday to find out if Yoon Jeong Jae and Kim Dae Wook will support their children.

A Reunion After 20 Years

The penultimate episodes of Family by Choice featured a reunion between Hae Jun and his mother. The heartfelt moments took the viewers through an emotional rollercoaster of events. Hae Jun thought his mother abandoned him for her happiness. When Hae Jun learned the truth, he felt furious and sad about all the suffering.

The episodes teased the beginning of a new relationship for Yoon Jeong Jae and Kang Seo Hyun. Will Ju Won and Hae Jun support their parents? To find out, the followers of this romantic comedy-drama will have to watch the finale.