Dog Knows Everything Episode 5: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Dog Knows Everything episode 5 will air on KBS2 on Wednesday (October 9) at 9:50 pm KST. The chapter will feature the much-awaited reunion between Lee Soon Jae and Lee Gi Dong. The father-son duo will share a quiet moment after a long time. According to the producers, family dynamics and emotional narratives are the main points of view.

People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

The sitcom focuses on the relationship between a former police dog named Sophie and its relationship with a group of senior citizens. Sophie helps a group of active senior citizens in solving several mysteries. Byeon Sook Kyeong wrote the script of this mystery drama, and Kim Yoo Jin directed it. The mini-series stars Lee Soon Jae, Kim Yong Gun, Ye Soo Jung, Im Chae Moo, and Song Ok Sook.

Here are the International Air Timings of Dog Knows Everything Episode 5:

US - 7:50 am

Canada - 7:50 am

Australia - 11:20 pm

New Zealand - 1:50 am

Japan - 9:50 pm

Mexico - 6:50 am

Brazil - 9:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 pm

India - 6:20 pm

Indonesia - 7:50 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:50 pm

Europe - 1:50 pm

France - 1:50 pm

Spain - 1:50 pm

UK - 12:50 pm

South Africa - 2:50 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills feature Lee Soon Jae approaching his son, Lee Gi Dong, after spotting him playing a game. The much-awaited reunion between the father-son duo becomes awkward due to Lee Soon Jae's tense and stern expression with his son's unease and surprised face.

"The mysterious cases, family dynamics, and emotional narratives are key viewing points. We hope you'll look forward to how Lee Gi Dong, burdened by an unspeakable secret, will resolve his misunderstandings with his father," the production team shared.