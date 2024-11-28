Family by Choice Ending Explained, Episodes 15 and 16 (Finale) Recap, Review, and Reactions

Family by Choice aired its last episode on JTBC on Wednesday (November 27) at 8:50 pm KST. Episodes 15 and 16 focused on the family bond while featuring the romantic relationship between Yoon Ju Won and Kim San Ha. The finale took the viewers through a rollercoaster of events with unexpected plot twists and unexpected turns of events.

The mini-series picked up right from where it left off in the penultimate episode and featured the aftermath of a confession. The onscreen couple informed their fathers about their secret relationship in hopes of getting approval. Kim Dae Wook was happy to hear about their relationship status. But Yoon Jeong Jae did not approve of their romance. He asked the kids to rethink because it could have an impact on everybody.

Jeong Jae knew things wouldn't be the same if the children decided to part ways after being in a relationship for some time. He didn't want his family to suffer because of some childish decision. Ju Won and San Ha tried to convince Jeong Jae in their ways. The onscreen couple desperately wanted to get his approval. However, Jeong Jae did not give his approval for several days.

The last episode of Family By Choice featured several fun-filled moments and heart-fluttering scenes while following Yoon Ju Won, Kang Hae Jun, and Kim San Ha. The doctor had an accident while playfully teasing his girlfriend. When the fathers heard about the male lead, they rushed to the hospital. After paying a visit to him in the emergency room, they focussed on their daily routine. Although the police officer continued to support the onscreen couple, the restaurant owner remained stubborn.

The Big Change

San Ha's mother played a vital role in helping Jeong Jae change his decision. When Jeong Hee received a call from her son, she knew he would tell her about his romantic relationship with Ju Won. Jeong Jae tried to convince the female lead to break up with her son. Jeong Hee told Ju Won she is not in love with San Ha. She feels attached to the male lead because of her circumstances.

Ju Won was deeply affected by Jeong Hee's words. She decided to find the truth. The female lead visited her father and asked him about love. When he explained to her how a person feels when he or she is in love with someone, Ju Won felt relieved. The female lead understood that she was in love with her doctor boyfriend.

In the meantime, San Ha met his mother, asking her approval of his relationship with Ju Won. For the first time in his life, he opened up to his mother. The doctor explained how he felt when his mother ignored him and what he did while trying to act maturely in front of her. The male lead then met Ju Won's father and boldly asked to accept him as his son-in-law. The onscreen couple finally got the approval of their parents.

Kang Hae Jun-Park Dal Romance

Kang Hae Jun and Park Dal struggled to take their relationship to the next level. Hae Jun met Dal in front of her office and asked her about her confession. The lawyer tried to ignore her long-time crush because she did not know how to respond. Dal made an excuse by saying she had an urgent meeting to attend. But Hae Jun followed her and said he liked her as his little sister.

The former basketball player regretted his decision in no time. After the rejection, Dal maintained a safe distance from Hae Jun. He regretted his decision. San Ha stepped in to unite the love birds. When Dal was on a blind date with her former classmate, the doctor walked into the cafe. He suggested a basketball game between Hae Jun and Dal's blind date. The match made Hae Jun and Dal realize how much they love each other. They officially started dating from that day.

Wedding Bells

After several ups and downs, Kang Seo Hyun and Yoon Jeong Jae got their happy ending. The woman who met the restaurant owner through a blind date ended up in jail. The restaurant owner took care of her only son. Years passed by, and the woman visited the restaurant with some money. She thanked the restaurant owner for looking after her son and paying her debt.

The restaurant owner and his daughter played a vital role in reuniting the woman with her son. When things were going well between the restaurant owner and the woman, their loved ones wished to see them get married. Seo Hyun felt awkward when Jeong Jae indirectly told her about living together. Since the couple was not taking their relationship to the next level, Ju Won helped them start a new beginning.

San Ha, Ju Won, and Hae Jun worked hard for Seo Hyun and Jeong Jae's wedding. They prepared the event well and treated the viewers to a wedding scene towards the end of Family by Choice episode 16.