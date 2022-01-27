'Fame' Actor Morgan Stevens Found Dead in His Kitchen; Body Discovered During Wellness Check

Television actor Morgan Stevens was found dead in his home days after he was heard or seen in public. The authorities found the body during a wellness check undertaken following the call from a neighbor.

Stevens, whose complete name is Calvin Morgan Stevens, was born on October 16, 1951, in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Authorities Rule Out Foul Play

TMZ reported that authorities discovered Stevens' body lying in the kitchen. Ruling out any foul play, the authorities believed that the 70-year-old most likely died of natural causes, the outlet reported.

The wellness check was undertaken after a neighbor called after failing to see or hear from the actor. Prior to becoming an actor, Stevens had served in Coast Guard for a year.

The Daily Mail reported that the actor, during his stint in Coast Guard, was posted New York City. It was at this time that Stevens saw several Broadway plays, which initiated a spark for acting and switch majors to theatre arts after returning to school.

Best known for his work on "Fame", in which he played teacher David Reardon for two seasons, Stevens also appeared in "Melrose Place" and "A Year in the Life". He made guest appearances on a variety of shows, including "Murder, She Wrote", "One Day at a Time", and "Murder One", with "Walker, Texas Ranger" being his last appearance on television, TMZ reported.

Stevens Was Arrested For DUI

Stevens was also part of series 'A Year in the Life' which also featured Sarah Jessica Parker. However, the actor's career came to an abrupt halt after he alleged police brutality following his arrest for a DUI.

The Daily Mail reported that the actor claimed he was physically assaulted by two LAPD jailers. Stevens left the jail with a broken nose, a fractured cheek, a dislocated jaw and nerve damage. He sued the LAPD, but finally entered into an out of court settlement in June 1991. Following the incident, he appeared in 'Criminal Behavior' and had a guest appearance in 'The Boys of Twilight'. Stevens last appearance on the screen was in 1999 in an episode of Walker, Texas Ranger.