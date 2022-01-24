Donald Trump 'Begs' Diners and Staff Members at Mar-A-Lago to Clap For Him; Gets Trolled on Social Media

Donald Trump was once again trolled on social media after a video of him gesturing to diners and staff at Mar-a-Lago resort to clap for him surfaced. The video shared by twitter user PatriotTakes has already clocked in over 473,000 views within few hours of being uploaded.

Trump's gesture brought back memories of the moment when former Gov. Jeb Bush (R-FL) desperately begging a crowd of supporters, "please clap" during 2016 elections.

Trump Regularly Seeks Standing Ovation?

The 10-second video clip shows Trump, wearing his trademark red cap, entering the dining area to applause. He then appears to wave to the audience comprising diners and staff members at his Florida resort, gesturing them to give him more. He then flashes a double thumbs-up before exiting the area.

Raw Story reported that in the book 'I Alone Can Fix It' authors Phil Rucker and Carol Leonig stated that the former President holds court in the dining room.

"As more dinner guests with plates began queuing up in the room to visit the raw bar and other food stations, Trump finally decided it was time to wrap up our conversation. He invited us to stay for dinner and instructed the maÃ®tre d' to find us a table. Then the former president stepped onto the veranda and into the last of the day's sun. Right on cue, the dinner guests immediately stood up at their tables to applaud him. He took it all in, smiling," the book said. "Just another Wednesday night at Mar-a-Lago. And off he went, table by table, to greet friends."

"When you're down there talking to him, there's a distorted reality he's presenting, not only to us, but the dozens of guests that come to Mar-A-Lago every night for dinner and give him a standing ovation at sunset, and then you leave Mar-A-Lago and you realize what's happening in the world the reality is so different from what he's trying to tell his supporters," Leonig said.

Trump Gets Trolled on Social Media

Despite the claps he received at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump received brickbats for his act on social media.

"LMAO, Trump made tens of people clap for him during brunch, at a hotel, where he lives, and shares the buffet," tweeted a user.

"A needy ego begging for applause," wrote a user as another added, "Even Jeb Bush wouldn't clap for this."

