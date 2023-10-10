The Fact Music Awards 2023 will be announced by a star-studded lineup of celebrities at the Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon on Tuesday (October 10). People from countries, including the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, India, and Singapore, enjoyed the show live online from the comfort of their homes through streaming platforms.

BTS bagged the Best Music Award, STRAY KIDS received the Fan N Star Four Star Award, and Lim Young Woong won Fan N Star Best Ads Award. The nomination categories include Grand Prize, Listener's Choice, Worldwide Icon, Best Performer, Artist of the Year, Hottest Artist, Next Leader, Hot Stage of the Year, and Idol Plus Popularity Award under the judge criteria.

The Fan N Star award categories were Most Votes for Singer/Individual/Trot, Fan N Star Choice Award Singer/Individual, Favorite Trot Music Award, Fan N Star Best Ads Award (Favorite Artist Award), Four Star Award, Global Fan N Star, and Angle N Star.

The Fact Music Awards 2023 Winners:

Grand Prize (Daesang)

Artist of the Year (Bonsang)

Worldwide Icon Award

Best Performer Award

Popularity Award

Next Leader Award

Hot Stage of the Year

Global Hottest Award

Best Music Award - BTS ( WINNER )

- BTS ( ) Global Fan N Star Award

Fan N Star Choice Award for Artist

Fan N Star Four Star Award - STRAY KIDS ( WINNER )

- STRAY KIDS ( ) Fan N Star Best Ads. Award - Lim Young Woong ( WINNER )

- Lim Young Woong ( ) Fan N Star Choice Award for Individual

Fan N Star Most Voted Awards

Fan N Star Angel N Star Award

Fan N Star Trot Popularity Award

The star-studded event will be attended by SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, aespa, IVE, NewJeans, ATEEZ, TREASURE, ITZY, NMIXX, ZEROBASEONE, xikers, BOYNEXTDOOR, Kwon Eun Bi, and Jannabi.

The star-studded lineup of presenters for The Fact Music Awards this year include Kim Nam Gil, Park Hae Jin, Lim Ji Yeon, Kim So Hyun, Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik, Kim Nam Hee, and Kim Gun Woo.