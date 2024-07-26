The Fact Music Awards 2024: Date, Venue, Hosts, Lineup, and More 

The Fact Music Awards 2024 will take place at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, as a two-day event. It will feature live onstage performances by a star-studded lineup of K-pop bands and artists, including ITZY, aespa, Kep1er, and nSSign. The annual celebration will focus on the next generation of K-pop artists and their fans.

The glam event will take place outside South Korea for the first time. It aims at bringing together the next generation of K-pop artists with their fans worldwide. The motto of this year is NEW GEN FOR FANSTIVAL. It will focus on making the festival enjoyable for the next generation of K-pop artists and their fans.

The Fact Music Awards is an annual celebration aiming at honoring the biggest achievement in music through fan votes, which will be combined with evaluations of panel experts and objective data on album sales and digital performances. It is one of the highly anticipated K-pop award shows.

Here is everything about The Fact Music Awards 2024, including the date, venue, hosts, lineup, nomination list, and streaming details.

Date, Venue, and Hosts

The star-studded annual award ceremony will take place as a two-day event on Saturday and Sunday (September 7 and 8) at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan.

Girls' Generation member Seohyun and television personality Jun Hyun Moo will host a glam event. They are hosting the show together for the sixth consecutive year. Seohyun is hosting the event for the seventh consecutive year.

"The 2024 The Fact Music Awards will take place on September 7 and 8 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. Jun Hyun Moo and Seohyun will be serving as co-MCs," the organizing committee shared.

Performers and Presenters

EVNNE, TWS, NEXZ, WOOAH, NiziU, Kep1er, nSSign, ITZY, aespa, JO1, NewJeans, &TEAM, xikers, KISS OF LIFE, NCT WISH, and UNIS will perform at the glam event. EVNNE, TWS, NEXZ, WOOAH, NiziU, Kep1er, and nSSign will take the stage on Saturday. ITZY, aespa, JO1, NewJeans, &TEAM, xikers, KISS OF LIFE, NCT WISH, and UNIS will entertain their fans worldwide on Sunday.