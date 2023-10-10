The Fact Music Awards 2023 Live Stream Details: How to Watch from the US, Canada, Brazil, and More

The Fact Music Awards 2023 will begin with a live stream from the Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon on Tuesday (October 10) at 6.30 pm KST. The main award ceremony will occur two hours after the red carpet arrivals, beginning at 4.30 pm KST (3.30 am EST).

Korean music lovers from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, the UK, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, the UK, Singapore, Denmark, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East, will get to watch the star-studded event from the comfort of their homes.

The long-awaited award show will return with a star-studded lineup of presenters and performers. So, Korean music lovers from countries like the US and the UK look forward to the highly-anticipated award ceremony. It will be available to watch live online on the official YouTube channel and the website.

How to Watch The Fact Music Awards 2023 Live Online?

With just a few hours left for the live telecast of the annual award ceremony, the organizers shared streaming details for various countries and continents.

Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines - idol plus

Japan - Music On! TV and dTV

Taiwan - afreecaTV (kpoptw)

Vietnam - afreecaTV (kpopvn)

Thailand - afreecaTV (kpopth)

North America, South America - KOOKY on Vimeo

Europe Middle East - The Fact official YouTube Channel.

Here are the International Air Timings:

US - 5:30 am

Canada - 5:30 am

Australia - 7:00 pm

New Zealand - 9:30 pm

Japan - 6:30 pm

Mexico - 4:30 am

Brazil - 6:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 12:30 am

India - 3:00 pm

Indonesia - 4:30 pm

Singapore - 5:30 pm

China - 5:30 pm

Europe - 11:30 am

France - 11:30 am

Spain - 11:30 am

UK - 10:30 am

South Africa - 11:30 am

Philippines - 5:40 pm

The Fact Music Awards 2023 Lineup

The star-studded event will feature performances by SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, aespa, IVE, NewJeans, ATEEZ, TREASURE, ITZY, NMIXX, ZEROBASEONE, xikers, BOYNEXTDOOR, Kwon Eun Bi, and Jannabi.

The star-studded lineup of The Fact Music Awards includes Kim Nam Gil, Park Hae Jin, Lim Ji Yeon, Kim So Hyun, Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik, Kim Nam Hee, and Kim Gun Woo.

The Fact Music Awards 2023 Host

Television host Jun Hyun Moo and Girls'Generation member Seohyun will host the show for the fifth time. Seohyun hosted the show in 2019, 2020, and 2022 with Hyun Moo. She hosted the show with comedian Shin Dong Yup and rapper Boom in 2021.

The glam event is one of the most awaited year-end award ceremonies among K-pop fans because it is dedicated to Korean music lovers and their favorite artists in the industry. It is organized by Fan N Star and is hosted by The Fact. They launched the award ceremony as an in-person event in 2019. It captured the attention of several K-pop fans across the globe.